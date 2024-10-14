Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s disturbing injury pics go viral

Islamabad: Mawra Hocane, one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, has taken the internet by storm due to a series of intense photos circulating on social media. The viral images, posted by the actress herself on Instagram, show her with severe injuries — scars, bruises, and a battered face. However, fans can rest assured that these injuries are part of her character, Dr. Zara, in the hit drama serial Jafaa.

Currently starring in Jafaa, Mawra plays the role of Dr. Zara, a dedicated and talented gynecologist. The story takes a dark turn as Dr. Zara’s personal life unravels after marrying Hassan, a man dealing with severe mental health issues.

In the most recent episodes, tensions reach a climax when Dr. Zara confronts her husband, urging him to seek psychiatric help. Instead of heeding her advice, Hassan’s anger spirals out of control, and he physically assaults her, leaving her bruised and battered.

Mawra’s portrayal of Dr. Zara has struck a deep chord with viewers. Fans and critics alike have praised her emotionally charged performance, calling it both heartbreaking and realistic. Many have expressed how the scenes depicting domestic abuse gave them chills, with some even recalling real-life instances of abuse that women in society face.

Mawra herself took to Instagram to reflect on her role, sharing how emotionally taxing it was for her to play a survivor of domestic violence.

Directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Samira Fazal, Jafaa also stars Sehar Khan and Usman Mukhtar. Airing every Friday at 8:00 pm on HUM TV, the drama has become a must-watch for fans of intense, thought-provoking storytelling. Produced by Momina Duraid, Jafaa continues to garner a large audience and critical praise, cementing Mawra Hocane’s place as a versatile and talented actress.