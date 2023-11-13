Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s Diwali post goes viral

Islamabad: The festival of Diwali was celebrated across the globe with religious fervor on 12th of November, 2023. There are many Indian and global celebrities who wished their fans on the day and prayed for happiness. The festival of Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance and celebrities consider such festivals as an opportunity to connect with their fans.

In a surprise, popular Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane greeted her Hindu fans on Instagram and posted a lovely picture too. For the unversed, Mawra has featured in Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016 and was praised for playing the role of Saraswati Parthasarthy.

Taking to Instagram, Mawra Hocane posted a picture wearing the outfit in pink shade. She captioned the picture, ”Happy diwali to the Hindu community in Pakistan 🇵🇰 & across the globe.” It was expected that the actress would receive a backlash from her Pakistani fans but something in contrast happened.

Most of the Instagram users thanked Mawra Hocane for wishing them and even praised her.

Check out the comments and picture below.

Mawra Hocane was born in Karachi, Pakistan and is the younger sister of popular actress Urwa Hocane. She started her career as VJ at ARY Musik and then featured in several Urdu dramas like Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare and Aahista Aahista among others. The actress appeared in various Pakistani films too. She bagged the Masala Awards in ‘Social Media Sensation’ in 2017 and was nominated for ‘Lux Style Awards’ once and several times for ‘Hum Awards’.