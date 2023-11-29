Pakistani actress Sana Javed gets divorced? Here’s BIG hint

Islamabad: One of the most loved celebrity couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, became the talk of the town in 2020 when they got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony. The stunning celebrity couple captured the hearts of fans who adored their chemistry.

Post their Nikah, the duo regularly treated fans to glimpses of their daily routine and mushy moments, shelling out major couple goals. However, the latest speculations suggest that ‘all is not well’ in their love paradise. It is being said that Sana and Umair’s marriage has hit a rough patch and they are currently living separately.

Adding fuel to the rumours, both Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have removed all traces of their couple pictures from social media. The absence of shared Eid photos this year has also raised eyebrows. According to Pakistani entertainment portals, the couple has also been absent from recent events, and Sana Javed was notably missing from a recent Jaswal family wedding. They have also deleted their Nikah pictures.

While the social media actions have sparked speculation, an official confirmation regarding the status of their relationship is still awaited. Fans and well-wishers are left curious and concerned, hoping for clarity on the situation from Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal.

Sana Javed made her debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat and later on appeared in several serials. She received recognition after portraying the titular role in the romantic drama Khaani for which she received a nomination at the Lux Style Awards. She gained praise for her social based dramas Ruswai and Dunk.