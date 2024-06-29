Pakistani actress Sumbul Iqbal honoured with UAE Golden Visa

A well known Pakistani television actress Sumbul Iqbal Khan is the latest celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa.

The thirty-three-year-old actress recently handed over the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The news was shared by Mohammad Moazzam Qureshi, a Pakistani resident in Dubai, who facilitates golden visas for numerous Pakistani celebrities on his Instagram account.

He also shared an enchanting series of photos of Sumbul receiving the honor and captioned it saying, “Congratulations mabrook @sumbuliqbalkhan.”

Sumbul joins a long list of prominent Pakistani celebrities who have been granted UAE Golden Visa.

The list includes Fakhr-e-Alam, Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan and more.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.