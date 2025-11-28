Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi turns bride, photos break internet

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to global fame among Urdu-speaking audiences with her blockbuster drama Tere Bin, continues to remain one of the most celebrated names in the industry. Known for her powerful performances and impressive script choices, she has steadily built a reputation as one of Pakistani television’s most bankable leading ladies.

Beyond her acting brilliance, Yumna is admired for her natural beauty, and every time she appears in a photoshoot, the images instantly go viral, just like her latest bridal look now taking over social media.

The stunning photos are from her recent bridal campaign for Erum Khan Couture. Dressed in a deep red raw silk bridal ensemble adorned with intricate gold zardozi work, Yumna exudes sheer regal elegance. The look is elevated with a grand, trailing dupatta, while her jewellery, an ornate choker, layered necklace, heavy earrings, and a striking maang-tika adds richness and traditional charm, making the entire shoot nothing short of breathtaking.

On the professional front, Yumna was last seen in Qarz-e-Jaan, where she played the role of lawyer Nashwa. Since then, her fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on her next project, and exciting details have finally been revealed. According to reports, Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming drama is set to release during Ramzan 2026, premiering after February 16. She will be seen opposite Hamza Sohail in Hum TV’s Ramzan special, directed by Ali Hassan, the man behind hits like FairyTale, Meem Se Mohabbat, and Jama Taqseem.