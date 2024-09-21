Pakistani Biryani hits Hyderabad; where to try it in Tolichowki?

What was once filled with the aroma of traditional food like Nihari, Khichdi-Khatta, Khorma, Marag, and more, Hyderabad’s lanes are now witnessing a revolution. This revolution, brought on by Hyderabadis’ openness to global flavors, has transformed the city into a culinary melting pot.

Despite this growing acceptance, there’s one thing Hyderabadis have been notoriously unwilling to compromise on: their beloved biryani. Known for their loyalty to the city’s iconic dish, locals have long resisted the idea of any other version taking its place.

However, Teri Meri Biryani at Tolichowki is challenging that notion by throwing Pakistan‘s famous Karachi Biryani (with aloo) into the mix.

“There’s not a restaurant in the city that doesn’t have Hyderabadi biryani on their menu. That is exactly why we thought our Karachi Biryani could be a refreshing change to their palates. We saw huge success in Jeddah which also motivated us to open shop here,” said Afsar Khan, Captain at Teri Meri Biryani.

Biryani main Aloo?!

For most Hyderabadis, the idea of biryani with aloo may sound like a disrespect to their favorite. The dish is known for its rich flavors, long-grained basmati rice, and tender meat, without the inclusion of vegetables.

However, in the Pakistani Karachi-style dish, the potato is not just an addition but a crucial part of the dish. It soaks up all the spices, creating a burst of flavor with every bite.

Surprisingly, this unique addition has received a great response from locals.

“The feedback has been great from customers. Traditionally, only Chicken Karachi biryani includes aloo, but our Hyderabadi customers have embraced it so much that they now request aloo in Mutton biryani as well,” Afsar shared with Siasat.com.

What’s the difference between both?

Apart from the obvious inclusion of aloo, there are notable differences between this version and Hyderabad’s beloved version.

“There’s a 99% difference in both biryanis. The most important is Hyderabadi biryani is cooked in the dum style, where raw marinated meat and partially cooked rice are layered and slow-cooked together. In Karachi biryani, the rice and meat are typically cooked separately and then combined with the masala,” tells Afsar.

Siasat.com’s Verdict

The Karachi Biryani offers a unique experience with its addition of aloo, which brings a subtle sweetness to the dish.

While it may not rival the traditional version in terms of richness, it provides a refreshing alternative for those who enjoy experimenting with new flavors. The balance of spices is milder, making it an appealing choice for individuals who prefer a less intense spice profile.

For those seeking variety without overwhelming heat, this biryani could easily become a regular favorite.