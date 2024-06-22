Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

On June 20, the BSF recovered three China-made Pakistan drones in the state.

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a Pakistani drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

“This successful operation is a result of prompt information sharing and well-coordinated efforts between BSF troops and Punjab Police, underscoring their commitment to eliminating the illicit drone menace,” it added.

In the first incident, BSF troops recovered a drone from in Amritsar district, while in the second incident, the troops and Punjab Police recovered a drone from the Taran Taran district.

Both drones were also Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic models.

The BSF is responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long varied, tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders around the clock with unflinching dedication.

