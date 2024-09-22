Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

They said the arrested intruder is being questioned by the army at a forward location to ascertain the motive behind his attempt to enter India.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2024 11:33 am IST
arrest-representational-image
Representational image

Mendhar: A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Indian army troops guarding the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday, security officials said.

The intruder was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops when he tried to sneak into this side from across the border in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Tags
