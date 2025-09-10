Pakistani national deported from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, deported a 48-year-old Pakistani national on Tuesday, September 9.

The man has been identified as Muhammad Usman alias Md Abbas Ikram. He had allegedly entered the country via Nepal in 2011 and has since been involved in four criminal cases in Hyderabad for which he was sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one month to five years.

He was lodged in the Detention Centre, CCS, Hyderabad on September 7, and after following due process, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers through the Attari Border, Punjab on September 9.

Established in August 2018, the Detention Centre at CCS, Hyderabad, has so far housed 158 detainees from 19 countries, out of which 150 have been deported.

Recently, on August 12, 20 Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal stay and human trafficking were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border