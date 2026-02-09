Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani singer and rapper Talha Anjum has reportedly gotten engaged to his cousin and digital creator Zoeia Karim in a private ceremony held in Karachi. Photos and videos from the intimate ring exchange have been going viral on social media, leaving fans across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh surprised and delighted.

According to reports, the couple is expected to get married in 2026.

Talha Anjum’s engagement

While neither Talha Anjum nor Zoeia Karim has officially confirmed the news, several clips shared by guests from the ceremony have already went viral on social media. One such video was posted by a guest who attended the event, with the caption, “Talha getting hitched before GTA6.”

The viral video also shows Talha’s close friends dancing to his song Hawa Aney De before inviting the rapper to perform for his fiancée. Adding to the speculation, a henna artist shared a reel showing her visit to the singer’s house, where she applied mehndi on his mother’s hands and wrote the names “Talha Anjum” and “Zoya” on her palms.

Fans have expressed happiness over the news, especially as it comes after the rapper’s past relationship with actress Rimha Ahmed, which ended without public explanation.

Who is Zoeia Karim?

Zoeia Karim is a London-based medical aesthetician and content creator. She shares beauty, makeup, and styling content on social media and has over 64,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio describes her as a “medical aesthetician” and “biomedical scientist.”

More about Talha Anjum

Talha Anjum is a leading Pakistani rapper and songwriter, best known as the co-founder of the hip-hop duo Young Stunners alongside Talhah Yunus. Starting their journey in school, the duo helped popularise Urdu rap in Pakistan with early hits like Burger-e-Karachi, Maila Majnun, and Laam Sai Chaura.

Over the years, Anjum has built a reputation as a dynamic solo artist as well. He has released two solo albums and even made his film debut in the 2024 movie Kattar Karachi. His notable works include major 2021 releases such as Gumaan, Afsanay, and the PSL anthem Groove Mera.

In 2022, he collaborated with Indian rapper Calm from Seedhe Maut on the track Nevermind. His 2024 release Kaun Talha, a diss track responding to a remark by Indian rapper Naezy also gained widespread attention.