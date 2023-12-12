Pakistani stars Yumna Zaidi, Ahmed Ali Akbar get married?

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yumna Zaidi are one of the most loved onscreen pairs among fans. They have set screens ablaze with their brilliant performances in dramas such as Ye Raha Dil and Parizaad. Beyond their compelling onscreen connection, they’ve been in the spotlight due to rumors about a romantic relationship and speculations regarding a possible wedding.

The internet has been abuzz with rumors suggesting that Yumna Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Akbar have tied the knot secretly. Speculations have reached such heights that even morphed pictures from their supposed wedding and reception have surfaced in the media.

And now, Ahmed Ali Akbar broke his silence on the matter.

Ahmed recently appeared on The Ayaz Samoo Show with Amna Ilyas, where he addressed the ongoing rumors about his relationship with co-star Yumna Zaidi. When asked which leading actress he wouldn’t mind having marriage rumors with, Ahmed pleasantly surprised everyone by choosing Yumna’s name. He playfully mentioned that since there are already many rumors about him and Yumna getting married, another one won’t hurt.

During the show, Ahmed also revealed that the rumor mill has been in overdrive regarding his wedding with Yumna Zaidi. He also shared that he has received numerous congratulatory phone calls from people believing in the rumored marriage.

“I have received phone calls from people congratulating me on my marriage with Yumna. The first time I kept listening for a couple of minutes before I stopped the person and said ‘You’re watching too much YouTube,” the actor shared.

Ahmed Ali further added, “YouTubers put together videos of me from another wedding, some other drama…I don’t even look the same across the videos. They pieced them together and shared videos of my wedding events. I even had kids!”

Watch the video below.

Well, it is noteworthy here that Ahmed neither denied nor accepted his relationship with Yumna during the interview, leaving a room for playful speculations again!