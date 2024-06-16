Pakistani Taliban announce three-day cease-fire on Eid al-Adha

Published: 16th June 2024 10:50 pm IST
Pakistan flag

Peshawar: The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Sunday announced a three-day cease-fire with the Pakistani government during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Eid ul-Adha is being celebrated in Pakistan from June 17-19.

In a statement, the TTP said that it has decided to announce a cease-fire on the demand from the Pakistani people.

The outlawed group said its fighters would defend themselves if attacked by security forces.

The one-page statement was signed by TTP Emir Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim.

It was the second occasion when TTP announced a cease-fire, after 2021. The previous cease-fire ended in 2022.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to al-Qaeda.

The group has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

