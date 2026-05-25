Islamabad: Ever since Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix project, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, was announced a couple of years ago, fans have been eagerly waiting for official updates regarding its release date and premiere plans. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped, leading many to speculate that the highly anticipated series was either facing delays or had quietly been shelved.

Earlier, reports suggested that the drama was initially planned for a June 2025 release before being pushed to the October-November 2025 window. But since then, there have been no major updates from Netflix or the production team, leaving fans curious about the project’s fate.

Now, actress Sanam Saeed has finally shared a promising update.

Sanam Saeed talks about Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

According to the star, the much-awaited series is now expected to release in 2027. Sanam revealed that the project is already fully completed and is too expensive to be shelved or cancelled, reassuring fans that the drama will definitely see the light of day.

Written by celebrated writer Farhat Ishtiaq and produced under Momina Duraid Productions, the big-budget series is regarded as one of the most ambitious projects in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. It is a romantic and emotional drama based on the popular 2013 Urdu novel by author Farhat Ishtiaq.

The ensemble cast includes some of the biggest names from the industry such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz and Khushhal Khan among many others.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Netflix and the makers to officially unveil the release date and first look of the much-talked-about series.