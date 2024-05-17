Pakistan’s little vlogger Shiraz QUITS YouTube, know why

Karachi: For all the avid social media users out there, you might have come across delightful videos of little Mohammad Shiraz, known as the ‘youngest’ vlogger in Pakistan along with his adorable baby sister Muskan.

Through his YouTube channel ‘Shirazi Village Vlogs’ and Instagram account, six-year-old Shiraz entertains his viewers with videos that capture the essence of his family life and daily experiences. Shiraz hails from Khaplu village in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Howevere, in sad news, Shiraz has announced that he is leaving vlogging for now. He shared his “last vlog” on May 15, bidding an emotional goodbye to his fans and followers on social media. In the 11-minute video posted on YouTube, the young boy explained that his father wants him to focus on his studies instead of vlogging.

“My Last Vlog. Emotional Good Bye,” reads the title of Shiraz’s video on YouTube.

“Main aaj se vlog nahi banaunga. Mere abbu ne bola hai aap kuch din padhai karo aur video nahi banaao. Lekin, mujhe vlog banane ka bohat shaukh hai. Isliye, aaj mera aakhri vlog hai. Main kya karun,” he said in the video.

Shiraz has 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He has become one of the most talked about vloggers in the YouTube world. Shiraz even met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently.