Pakistan’s total public debt crosses USD 286 billion mark in FY 2025

Islamabad: Pakistan’s total public debt reached USD 286.832 billion (PKR 80.6 trillion ) as of June 2025, which is almost 13 per cent higher than the previous year, according to the official data.

“The total public debt of Pakistan has reached PKR 80.6 trillion as of June 25, out of which domestic debt is PKR 54.5 trillion and external debt is PKR 26.0 trillion. This increase is almost 13 per cent over the FY-24,” the data said.

The Ministry of Finance issued the Annual Debt Review for FY 2025 last month, showing details of the public debt by the end of June 2025, when the financial year ended.

It showed that in terms of the Debt-to-GDP ratio, the public debt increased to around 70 per cent in June 2025, as compared to 68 per cent in June 2024.

“This was mostly due to lower-than expected growth in the nominal GDP in FY-2025, as significantly lower inflation reduced the pace of economic expansion, thereby pushing up the debt-to-GDP ratio despite fiscal consolidation efforts,” it said.

Also Read China extends repayment period of USD 2 bn loan to Pakistan by one year

“The domestic debt increased by 15 per cent Year-on-Year, reaching PKR 54.5 trillion, the lowest annual increase in the past three fiscal years,” it said.

External debt increased by 6 per cent YoY, reaching USD 91.8 billion as of June 2025, and the major reasons for this increase were disbursements from the IMF, an ADB-guarantee-backed commercial loan of USD 1 billion and inflows from other multilateral institutions.

As of June 2025, 84 per cent of Pakistan’s external public debt is primarily held by the Federal Government, while 16 per cent is owned by provinces and sub-national entities. Within the provinces, Punjab is the largest borrower with USD 6.18 billion (7 per cent), followed by Sindh at USD 4.67 billion (5 per cent), which recorded the sharpest increase during the year.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s debt rose to USD 2.77 billion (3 per cent), whereas Baluchistan USD 371 million and Pakistan occupied Kashmir USD 281 million, according to the document.