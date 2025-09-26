Palestine applies for BRICS membership, says envoy

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th September 2025 9:06 pm IST
Flags of BRICS member states displayed together
BRICS member states’ flags

Gaza Strip: Palestine has applied for membership of the BRICS as more countries recognised it as a state in recent weeks, a Palestinian diplomat said on Friday.

However, it is yet to receive a response, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Russian media outlets.

“We have submitted an application, but, as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe Palestine will participate in the association as a guest until the conditions allow it to become a full member. We haven’t received a response yet,” Nofal said.

Memory Khan Seminar

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Commenting on the Palestinian envoy’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China welcomes more “like-minded partners” to join BRICS cooperation.  

BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and a source of strong impetus for multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations, Guo said.

“The platform is widely recognised by Global South countries. We welcome more like-minded partners to join BRICS cooperation and jointly work for a more just and equitable international order,” he said.

Canada, Australia and Portugal, as well as the UK, have recognised Palestine as a state this week.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th September 2025 9:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button