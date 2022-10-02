Palestine condemn Israel’s ‘execution’ of youth in Jerusalem

Ramallah: Palestine has condemned what it termed “the cold-blooded” Israeli killing of a Palestinian youth in the town of al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned “the cold-blooded Israeli killing” of 18-year-old Fayez Damdum and underlined the urgent need for “an international protection of the Palestinian people”.

According to the Ministry, Damdum was shot in the neck by Israeli border police.

تغطية صحفية: "إرتقاء الشاب فايز دمدوم متأثراً بجروح حرجة أصيب بها برصاص الاحتلال الحي في العنق ، ببلدة العيزرية في القدس " pic.twitter.com/yKChFgknIx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 1, 2022

Israeli media outlets reported that Damdum was shot when he was trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli border police officer, Xinhua news agency reported.

Damdum was critically wounded in the neck and left to bleed to death, Palestinian eyewitnesses said, adding the Israeli border police officers prevented medical crews from taking him to the hospital.

تغطية صحفية: "أهالي بلدة العيزرية شرق #القدس يتوافدون لمنزل الشهــــــيد فايز دمدوم لمواساة عائلته". pic.twitter.com/NfRaZ4eue2 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 1, 2022

“Killing Damdum is a continuation of the systematic and widespread policies of the occupation represented in field executions, willful and extrajudicial killing of our people, to inflame the situation,” the Ministry added in the statement.

The Israeli government is fully and directly responsible for “this heinous crime and other crimes of the Israeli occupation,” it noted.

#شاهد| بدء مراسم تشييع جثمان الشــــــهيــد خالد دمدوم بعد ارتقائه برصاص قوات الاحتلال في بلدة العيزرية بالقدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/eIeoKhfIuZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 1, 2022

“Palestine will work with all international organisations, including the UN, to document these crimes to hold the occupants accountable for all its crimes,” it said.

The tension between Israelis and the Palestinians has been mounting over the past few months after the Israeli army intensified its operations against Palestinian militants and activists in the West Bank.

