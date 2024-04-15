No institution set up in India to collect aid for Palestine, says Embassy

In an official statement issued on Monday, April 15, the embassy said that no one had coordinated with them for the donations

Updated: 15th April 2024 8:44 pm IST
No institution set up to collect aid in India: Palestine Embassy
Photo: Flag of Palestine

The Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi has clarified that they have not authorised any institution or organisation in India to collect aid for war-stricken Gaza.

In an official statement issued on Monday, April 15, the embassy said that no one has coordinated with them for the donations. 

This comes during the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine, wherein there are multiple organisations and individuals in India collecting donations on the pretext of sending aid to Palestine.

Palestinian Embassy clarifies they have not authorised any organisation to collect aid for Gaza

“The Embassy of the State of Palestine-New Delhi hereby clarifies that the Embassy has not authorized any institution, organisation, or individual to collect the donation, money, or aid,” the statement read, adding that nobody had “coordinated the Embassy of the State of Palestine for these donations to send them to Gaza or Egypt.”

