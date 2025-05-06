Palestinian author Mosab Abu Toha wins Pulitzer Prize

Palestinian author Mosab Abu Toha on Monday, May 5, won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary regarding the situation in the occupied country.

Toha’s essays in The New Yorker on the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza that combine deep reporting with the intimacy of memoir to convey the Palestinian experience of the war helped him win the award.

The author took to X and made the announcement regarding the award, “I have just won a Pulitzer Prize for Commentary. Let it bring hope. Let it be a tale.”

The author was detained by Israeli forces in Gaza in 2023 before being released to Egypt and subsequently moving to the United States. Right-wing groups in the US have called for Toha’s deportation in view of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on non-citizens critical of Israel.

Over the past few months, the author has cancelled events at various universities in America, citing concerns over personal safety.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Toha expressed helplessness with regards to the situation in Palestine, “Imagine that you are with your parents, with your siblings and their children in a school shelter in Gaza,” he said.

The author further expressed concern over not being able to protect and provide basic necessities for people in Palestine while living in the US. “It is heartbreaking,” he said.