Palestinian baby saved from dead mother’s womb in Gaza dies

A premature Palestinian baby who was saved from her mother’s womb after she was killed in an Israeli air attack on Gaza Strip, has died.

Baby Sabreen al-Rouh Jouda died on Thursday, April 25, after her health deteriorated and medical teams were unable to save her, Reuters reported citing doctor Mohammad Salama, head of the emergency neonatal unit at Emirati Hospital, who had been caring for her.

Salama said the infant suffered respiratory problems and a weak immune system. “I and other doctors tried to save her, but she died. For me personally, it was a very difficult and painful day,” he added.

Sabreen, named after her mother, was delivered by urgent Caesarean section at Kuwait Hospital in Rafah on April 20 after her mother passed away due to injuries.

The girl’s mother, Sabreen al-Sakani, was seven-and-a-half months of pregnant when the Israeli air strike on the her home.

The woman sustained severe injuries and her husband and 3-year-old daughter Malak were killed, but the baby remained alive in her womb when rescue workers arrived.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli aggression in Gaza resulted in significant destruction, and humanitarian and health catastrophes, resulting in over 34,000 deaths and 77,000 injuries, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.