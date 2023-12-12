Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 18,000

As of Monday, a total of 18,205 Palestinians have been killed and 49,645 others wounded in the Hamas-Israel conflict, according to Al-Qedra.

Updated: 12th December 2023 9:21 am IST
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll surpasses 17,700
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 18,000 as a result of the Hamas-Israel conflict since October 7.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said on Monday during a press conference that the bodies of 208 dead Palestinians were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, and 416 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli raids, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called on medical teams around the world to go to the Gaza Strip to support life-saving operations for the wounded, adding that hundreds of wounded people are waiting to leave Gaza to receive treatment.

