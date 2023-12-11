Zara faces boycott over new ad campaign depicting Gaza war

Spanish fashion giant Zara is facing calls for a boycott after the launch of its latest ad campaign titled “ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket”.

Campaign images depicting the shrouded bodies of victims of Israel’s indiscriminate war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 18,000 deaths, including thousands of children.

The campaign features model Kristen McMenamy posing alongside the mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic with missing limbs surrounded by debris.

Zara describes the Atelier series as a “limited edition collection celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression”.

Despite public outcry, Zara has not issued a official statement regarding the controversy, but has deleted posts featuring the images.

ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket

A limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression. https://t.co/EiUO0avB4w pic.twitter.com/nK15aTYNdJ — ZARA (@ZARA) December 8, 2023

The brand faced widespread condemnation on social media, with users expressing anger and disgust, vowing to boycott the company.

Haute Hijab’s CEO, Melanie Elturk, expressed disgust with Zara’s campaign post, describing it as “sick, twisted, and sadistic.”

Former Indian actress Sana Khan commented on Zara post saying, “Sick and disgusting. Never spending a penny on you guys.”

“Don’t tell me this is a coincidence @ZARA,” one of the X user wrote.

Another remarked, “Marketing over a #genocide. New low. Our pain isn’t for sale. Shame @ZARA. #boycottZara.”

“beyond disgusted. Using genocide of the people in Palestine for your campaign? I will never, ever, buy anything from Zara, ever again. This is absolutely cruel, heartless and evil. Mocking more than 20 thousand deaths of Palestinian people for a freaking campaign?? #BOYCOTTZARA,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “how disgusting the world we live in, how disgusting humans are when there is no humanity. #BoycottZara.”

“Our suffering is not your Aesthetic. Our dying children are not your source of inspiration. Have some shame. Some humanity,” read another post on X.

Preacher Nabil Ali Al-Awadi wrote on X, “Even if they deleted their post, they would have brought out what was hidden in their hearts.”

Boycott Zara after its new clothing collection features rubble & bodies, mocking the 1000s of Palestinians being massacred by israelis in Gaza pic.twitter.com/VjrdU3T4VF — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 10, 2023

Activists in Montreal sprayed Zara doors with pro-Palestine slogans after the company published its new collection designs which was inspired by the genocide and destruction happening now in Gaza.



Zara is facing now boycott campaigns after it glorified the murder of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/jGMdNSkPNp — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) December 11, 2023

Don’t tell me this is a coincidence @ZARA pic.twitter.com/RcSaHpSgSB — Abu Hafsah (@AbuHafsah1) December 10, 2023

I am beyond disgusted. Using genocide of the people in Palestine for your campaign? I will never, ever, buy anything from Zara, ever again. This is absolutely cruel, heartless and evil. Mocking more than 20 thousand deaths of Palestinian people for a freaking campaign?? Udah gila… pic.twitter.com/cefmJE0oLs — Alexander Thian (@aMrazing) December 10, 2023

how disgusting the world we live in,

how disgusting humans are when there is no humanity. #BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/u4F10hF5No — نور 🇵🇸 (@noor_a25) December 9, 2023

حتى لو حذفوا منشورهم



فقد أخرجوا ما يضمرون في قلوبهم#مقاطعة_زارا pic.twitter.com/8DjxDrhO6x — نبيل علي العوضي (@NabilAlawadhy) December 9, 2023

Boycott Zara !!@ZARA

Our suffering is not your Aesthetic.

Our dying children are not your source of inspiration.

Have some shame. Some humanity. pic.twitter.com/qxDBFFsBsZ — Caffeinated Serenity (@writernextdoor_) December 9, 2023

@ZARA’s new marketing campaign uses designs inspired by the ongoing genocide in Gaza to promote a new collection. coffins, destruction, corpses, and glorifying killing. Zara faced boycott calls a year ago after its hosted their local agent the Israeli leader with a thirst for… pic.twitter.com/gLUmFJbOzP — Zeena Aqel (@ZeenaAqel) December 9, 2023

من الغباء وعدم الحكمة هو دمج التجارة والسياسة معا! والنتيجة خسارة كبيرة (مُستحقة)!



لا نرى هنا فناً معاصراً، فنحن نشاهد منزل منكوب وأكفان وخريطة وجُـ ثث وحقيبة سفر، وبرواز بلا هوية، و (شقراء) تتسيد المكان.

الرسائل المبطنة اصبحت مكشوفة في هذا الزمن.



#زارا #مقاطعة_زارا pic.twitter.com/2s08O8m39Z — الجَازي طارق السنافي (@AljaziAlsenafi) December 9, 2023

Zara should’ve been boycotted a long time ago but if u haven’t already then now is the time https://t.co/ycyZxLGzfI — fairuz (@fairuzwhodat) December 10, 2023

ZARA recent campaign exploiting a genocide & commodifying Palestine pain for profit is disgusting

Shame on you brand @ZARA for stooping so low prioritizing greed over humanity & pretending it was harmless

Deleting posts afterward magnifies awareness of harm🇵🇸#BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/mRVP41rX54 — Khadija (@khadijatweets_) December 10, 2023

ZARA's recent ad campaign exploits the #Gaza_Geniocide to promote their products.



The head designer is anti-Palestine and Islamophobic.

Boycott Zara and never look back.✊#BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/zkzGmqdNrJ — Aditya Chatterjee (@BeingAditya786) December 10, 2023

Absolute disgusting.



Boycott Zara. They announced their new collection using the genocide in Gaza. And also they literally use Ughyur Muslims as forced labour in production of their merchandise. #DropZara pic.twitter.com/DXp0En2h1O — Ahmed (@ThisahmedR) December 10, 2023

This is not the first time Zara facing condemnation related to Palestine.

In October 2022, Palestinians launched a boycott against brand after its Israeli franchise holder supported the extremist Jewish Forces party.

Zara founded in Spain in 1975, and has more than two thousand stores in more than 90 countries around the world, including Arab countries.