Zara faces boycott over new ad campaign depicting Gaza war

Spanish fashion giant Zara is facing calls for a boycott after the launch of its latest ad campaign titled “ZARA ATELIER. Collection 04_The Jacket”.
Campaign images depicting the shrouded bodies of victims of Israel’s indiscriminate war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 18,000 deaths, including thousands of children.
The campaign features model Kristen McMenamy posing alongside the mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic with missing limbs surrounded by debris.
Zara describes the Atelier series as a “limited edition collection celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression”.
Despite public outcry, Zara has not issued a official statement regarding the controversy, but has deleted posts featuring the images.
The brand faced widespread condemnation on social media, with users expressing anger and disgust, vowing to boycott the company.
Haute Hijab’s CEO, Melanie Elturk, expressed disgust with Zara’s campaign post, describing it as “sick, twisted, and sadistic.”
Former Indian actress Sana Khan commented on Zara post saying, “Sick and disgusting. Never spending a penny on you guys.”
“Don’t tell me this is a coincidence @ZARA,” one of the X user wrote.
Another remarked, “Marketing over a #genocide. New low. Our pain isn’t for sale. Shame @ZARA. #boycottZara.”
“beyond disgusted. Using genocide of the people in Palestine for your campaign? I will never, ever, buy anything from Zara, ever again. This is absolutely cruel, heartless and evil. Mocking more than 20 thousand deaths of Palestinian people for a freaking campaign?? #BOYCOTTZARA,” wrote another.
Another user wrote, “how disgusting the world we live in, how disgusting humans are when there is no humanity. #BoycottZara.”
“Our suffering is not your Aesthetic. Our dying children are not your source of inspiration. Have some shame. Some humanity,” read another post on X.
Preacher Nabil Ali Al-Awadi wrote on X, “Even if they deleted their post, they would have brought out what was hidden in their hearts.”
Here are some reactions
This is not the first time Zara facing condemnation related to Palestine.
In October 2022, Palestinians launched a boycott against brand after its Israeli franchise holder supported the extremist Jewish Forces party.
Zara founded in Spain in 1975, and has more than two thousand stores in more than 90 countries around the world, including Arab countries.