Watch: Heavy rains lash Saudi Arabia; authorities caution residents

Riyadh: Several regions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, December 10, witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Video clips circulated on social media platforms show the heavy rains in Makkah causing extensive flooding, with cars struggling to navigate through the flooded streets and water reaching window levels near parked vehicles.

Also Read Over 6.7L Haj pilgrims benefit from Makkah Route initiative

In another video clip, the pilgrims can be seen performing the Tawaf (circumambulation around the holy Kaaba), while others took the moment to stand in the rain and pray, raising their hands to supplicate to Allah.

Watch the video below of heavy rainfall in Makkah

Watch the videos of heavy rainfall in Jeddah

امطار غزيرة في #جدة البارحة تسببت بتجمع المياه في بعض الطرقات 🇸🇦



جدة .. حي النزهه#جدة_الأن pic.twitter.com/VZ8PjQTZsD — طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) December 11, 2023

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday, December 11, issued a yellow warning to the people of Makkah and a red alert for the Madinah region.

The weather condition includes high-speed winds, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, and torrential rains, in addition to thunderbolts.

On Monday, the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense issued thunderstorms and dusty wind warnings for most regions of the Kingdom until Wednesday, December 13.

The authority urged the public to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding.

Also Read Watch: Saudi Arabia begins periodic maintenance for holy Kaaba

The Makkah region is expected to face moderate to heavy rains, potentially causing torrential rains, hail, and fast-descending winds, while the Riyadh region will face moderate rains in various areas, including other regions.