Over 6.7L Haj pilgrims benefit from Makkah Route initiative

A total of 617,756 Haj pilgrims have benefited from Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative since its launch in 2019.

The countries featured in the Makkah Route initiative are— Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Côte d’Ivoire.

In 2023/1444 Haj season, a total of 242,272 pilgrims have benefited from this initiative.

About the Makkah Route initiative

King Salman inaugurated the Makkah Route initiative in Muslim-majority countries in 2019.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the Makkah Route initiative aims to receive Haj pilgrims and help them complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

The process begins with the issuance of e-visas and the collection of vital information, followed by a simplified passport procedure before departure for the Kingdom.

The steps are completed after ensuring health requirements are met, and luggage is sorted and coded according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, they will be transported to their residences in Makkah and Madinah by buses, with luggage being delivered by service agencies.