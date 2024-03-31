Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705: Ministry

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 82 people and wounded 98 others in the Palestinian coastal enclave,.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2024 10:29 am IST
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705: Ministry
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Photo: AP

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

In a press statement, the Ministry added on Saturday that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 82 people and wounded 98 others in the Palestinian coastal enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Kashmiri-Palestinian couple launches website to identify brands that support Israel

This brings the total death toll to 32,705 and injuries to 75,190, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry.

MS Education Academy

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2024 10:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button