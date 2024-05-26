Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,903

Some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th May 2024 1:02 pm IST
A woman mourns as she carries the shrouded body of a child killed following overnight Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 6, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,903, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 46 Palestinians and wounded 130 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,903 and injuries to 80,420 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in October 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

