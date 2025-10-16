Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safia faces extension on detention

Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safia, detained by Israel in 2024, is now facing an extension of his detention following a court decision.

Amnesty International has called for the release of Dr Abu Safia, who serves as the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital. Although he was originally included in the list of prisoners scheduled for release on October 13, the Israeli government later removed his name from the list.

“Dr Hussam Abu Safiya faces a hearing to rubber-stamp the extension of his arbitrary detention, without charges or trial for another six months. Dr Hussam should have never been detained in the first place, let alone subjected to this ordeal of torture and abuse. Israel must immediately and unconditionally release Dr Hussam and all arbitrarily detained Palestinians,” read their latest X post.

🚨 Tomorrow, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya faces a hearing to rubberstamp the extension of his arbitrary detention — without charges or trial – for another six months. Dr. Hussam should have never been detained in the first place, let alone subjected to this ordeal of torture and abuse.… pic.twitter.com/DOnil4h3qp — Amnesty MENA (@AmnestyMENA) October 15, 2025

Leading Palestinian Rights Group, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, has also expressed concern over the detention. “The prolonged detention without charges of Dr Abu Safiya, amid documented accounts of torture, inhumane detention conditions, and the absence of any indication of release, indicates that he is being held as a hostage,” Al Meezan said.

The group opined that Israel might be using the Palestinian doctor’s detention along with several others as a political leverage. “Israel’s use of Palestinian prisoners and detainees as bargaining chips in negotiations “constitutes hostage-taking under international humanitarian law”, read its statement.

Dr Safia, represented by Al Mezan’s attorney, was arrested by Israeli forces along with several colleagues and other civilians on December 27, 2024, from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Also Read Israel refuses to release Palestinain doctors as part of ceasefire deal: Report

They were taken during an Israeli raid on the medical facility, which had been repeatedly attacked during the relentless military operation in northern Gaza.

Dr Abu Safia was initially held at Sde Teiman, a military detention camp notorious for systematic torture of Palestinians, until January 9. He was later transferred to another prison on February 11.

On March 25, the Be’er Sheva district court extended his detention for six months under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law, without formally charging him.