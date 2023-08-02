Palestinian factions blame Israeli violations for shooting attack near Jerusalem

On Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman was killed after he opened fire at a group of Israelis in the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim.

Scene of the attack in Ma'ale Adumim on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Gaza: Palestinian factions have said the shooting attack that wounded six Israelis near Jerusalem is a “natural response” to the continued Israeli violations against the Palestinians.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman was killed after he opened fire at a group of Israelis in the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem. At least five Israelis were injured, according to Israeli medics. 

Local media reported that another man was also lightly hurt, citing hospital sources.

The Israeli police said in a statement that an off-duty border guard officer returned fire and killed the Palestinian gunman in the settlement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdulatif Al-Qanou’a, spokesman of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza, said Hamas “blesses the shooting attack carried out on Tuesday afternoon near the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim near Jerusalem”.

“The operation was carried out in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque and in response to the settlers’ incursions and the performance of Talmudic rituals in its courtyards,” he added.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a statement that the attack in Ma’ale Adumim “comes in response to the crimes of the occupation, and a blow to all Zionist security measures and barriers”.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said in a statement that the group “commends the heroic commando operation” that was carried out by “a heroic Palestinian resistance fighter”.

Since January, 24 people, most of them Israelis, have been killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians, and about 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.

