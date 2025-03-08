Palestinian father dies after reunion with released son Ayham Sabah

A Palestinian father, Ibrahim Sabah, passed away on Friday, March 7, just hours after reuniting with his son Ayham Sabah, who had been released as part of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel under a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the war in Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office, Ibrahim died in Egypt” shortly after seeing his son for the first time in nine years.

A video circulating on social media shows the emotional reunion between Ayham and his parents on Friday, following his release on February 2. However, soon after their meeting, his father’s health deteriorated, and his death was announced.

In December 2018, the Israeli military court in Ofer sentenced Ayham to 35 years in prison and imposed a fine of 1 million NIS. He was accused of fatally stabbing an Israeli soldier inside an illegal settlement in 2016 when he was just 14 years old. The soldier, who was also a settler in the Ma’aleh Michmash settlement, later succumbed to his injuries.