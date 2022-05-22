Palestinian man shot by Israeli settler in Sheikh Jarrah

A young Palestinian was shot by an Israeli settler, on Saturday evening, in the Sheikh Jarrah, east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, the Palestinian News Agency reported.

The Israeli settler shot a Palestinian, Muhammad Ashti, in Sheikh Jarrah, wounding him, while a number of Palestinians attempted to confront the settlers’ attacks on residents in the neighbourhood.

تغطية صحفية: " قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على الأهالي عقب إصابة شاب برصاص مستوطن في حي الشيخ جراح" pic.twitter.com/caGfeJ71xi — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 21, 2022

As per the media reports, the young man was moderately wounded in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

تغطية صحفية: "جدة المصاب برصاص المستوطنين في حي الشيخ جراح، أم شعبان نصار تروي كيف أصيب حفيدها قبل قليل" pic.twitter.com/gy32uV8eEh — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 21, 2022

In the aftermath of this attack, confrontations erupted between the occupation forces, settlers on, one hand, and the Jerusalemites in Sheikh Jarrah, during which these forces used tear gas and stun grenades and assaulted the residents by pushing and thrashing them.

On the other hand, the Israeli occupation forces notified the halt of work and construction in six under-construction and inhabited houses and a cafe in the town of Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit, in the northern West Bank, according to a statement from Salfit Governorate on, Saturday.

For the second day in a row on Saturday, May 21, the Israeli occupation forces continued to close roads and subsidiary entrances in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to statements by Ghassan Daghlas, the official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank.

Dozens of families in the Jerusalem neighbourhood are facing the threat of forced eviction and displacement from their homes in favour of settlement projects, as settlers continue their attacks on the neighbourhood.

Settler attacks are escalating in separate areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, with the support of the occupation army and government, and incitement by far-right parties.