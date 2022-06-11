Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda moved to hospital on 100th day of hunger strike

The Israeli occupation forces have transferred the prisoner Khalil Awawda, on the 100th day of his hunger strike, to Asaf Harofeh hospital from Ramleh prison after a serious deterioration in his health condition.

Today marks his 101st day of a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention in Israel, without trial or charge.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) in a statement on Friday said that the prison administration had throughout the past refused to transfer him permanently to the hospital.

They also bargained with him in exchange for the transfer, to accept the treatment imposed by the hospital, knowing that the refusal of treatment and medical examinations are the most prominent tools of the detainee in the battle of the strike.

The prisoner, Khalil Awawda, from the town of Idna in Hebron, is married and the father of four daughters: Tulane, Lauren, Maria and Maryam, the oldest of whom is 9 years old.

Shortly after his liberation in 2007, the occupation re-arrested him administratively for a period of 33 months, and from then until today Khalil has been arrested several times between sentences and administrative detention.

Khalil Awawda is known to be an educated young man who has memorized the Holy Quran and is socially active at the level of his town, where he conducted several campaigns with a group of volunteers to serve the people of his town.

In recent years, he joined the study of economics at Al-Quds Open University, in addition to doing self-employment to support his family and complete his studies, and he is one of the first students in his class.

On March 3 of this year, the prisoner Awawda announced his hunger strike to reject the administrative detention he faces along with 640 administrative detainees in the occupation prisons under the pretext of the existence of a secret file.

Awawda suffers difficulty speaking and communicating, in addition to his severe pain throughout his body, especially in the lower limbs and muscles, he was transferred from administrative detention in Ofer Prison to the Ramleh prison clinic, which the Palestinian prisoners call the slaughterhouse.

Awawda lost more than 16 kilograms as a result of his refusal to take any food, supplements, vitamins or salt water for more than three months.

The number of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation’s prisons until the end of May 2022 reached about 4,700 by the end of May, including 32 women and 170 minors, while the number of administrative detainees reached about 640.