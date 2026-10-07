Palestinian teen, civil defence medic killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza: A Palestinian Civil Defence rescue worker and a teenager were killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday on the third anniversary of the October 7 attack in 2023.

The medic was killed while trying to reach the injured in a displacement camp in the Gaza Strip near Kamal Adwan Hospital. The 17-year-old was shot amid intensified Israeli gunfire east of Khan Younis in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area and was taken to Nasser Hospital.

A drone strike killed two others in the same locality, local media reported.

While several people have been attacked and injured, the exact figures are yet to be disclosed by local authorities.

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1 killed, 16 injured in pogrom in Nablus

Israeli forces and settlers launched an attack targeting olive pickers in northern Nablus’s Sahl Ramin and Burqa plain, leaving one Palestinian dead and 16 others injured.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, armed settlers accompanied by soldiers fired directly at farmers harvesting crops. The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Ali Hassan Yosr Al-Bazzari.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported treating at least two individuals in critical condition from gunshot wounds, while several others, including at least one woman, suffered injuries from physical beatings.

The PRCS added that Israeli forces physically assaulted emergency personnel in Burqa while medics attempted to evacuate the wounded.

Three years since Oct 7, life in Israel, Gaza looks vastly different

Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its figures but says around half were women and children. The numbers from the ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts.

In IsraelIsrael, hundreds of people paid their respects to the more than 350 people killed in and around the music festival site in one of the country’s deadliest attacks. Videos from that day showed militants gunning down fleeing revelers, shooting the wounded at point-blank range and ambushing those seeking refuge in bomb shelters.

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This is the first anniversary since all the hostages, living and dead, were returned. Signs calling for their return are mostly gone, but reminders of those who were killed are ubiquitous in a country still reckoning with the trauma of that day.

Hamas defended the attack in a statement, saying it had returned the Palestinian cause to the world’s attention. “The conflict with the enemy did not begin on that day, (and) its final chapters are not written yet,” it said/

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the territory have said their suffering over the past three years had previously been unimaginable. “We witnessed death, destruction, and bombardment that we had never known before,” said Walid Akram, a Gaza City resident who, like most in Gaza, has been displaced by the war.

(With inputs from AP)

