Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah: The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian teenager, and wounded two others in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian medical sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua news agency on Saturday that 13-year-old Mutasim Abu Abed was hit by live bullets in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

The sources added that the two injured people, one in serious condition, had been transferred to Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read Kashmiri-Palestinian couple launches website to identify brands that support Israel

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces stormed Qabatiya and exchanged gunfire with Palestinian militants.

Armed Palestinian groups in the city announced in separate statements that they clashed with Israeli forces for several hours.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, more than 450 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to statistics from the Palestinian Health Ministry.