Palestinians in Israel denied entry to bomb shelters during Iran strikes

Dozens of Palestinian citizens of Israel have reportedly been denied entry to underground bomb shelters across the country amid the ongoing Iranian strikes since Friday, June 13, according to videos and media reports.

One video circulating on social media shows an Israeli guard stopping a young Palestinian man at a shelter entrance during a strike.

The guard tells him, “You stay here, you don’t enter the shelter, or go somewhere else.” Moments later, a Jewish woman allowed to enter, as the guard says, “She can come in and you can’t!”

In northern Israel, a Palestinian nurse was reportedly turned away from a shelter despite wearing her medical uniform. Speaking to Middle East Eye, she said, “They said, ‘No, you are an Arab,’ and closed the door.”

In another case reported by Al Jazeera, a mother near Acre said a neighbour blocked her and her daughter from entering a shelter, telling them, “Not for you.”

Footage shows a Palestinian citizen of Israel being denied entry into a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv on Thursday.



On Saturday, June 14, an Iranian missile hit the predominantly Arab town of Tamra, killing four members of a Palestinian family who had no warning and nowhere to seek shelter, the Reuters reported. Under Israeli law, all residential buildings built after the 1990s must include fortified shelters, but Palestinian towns frequently lack enforcement of these requirements.

Palestinian citizens living in Israel make up about 20 percent of the population. Yet many say they are left vulnerable — not only by the threat from above, but by exclusion on the ground during moments of crisis.