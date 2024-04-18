Palestinians in Israeli prisons should be executed, says Ben Gvir

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that applying the death penalty to Palestinian prisoners is the “correct solution” to confront the problem of prison overcrowding.

His remark came after the Israeli government has approved a proposal to construct approximately 936 additional prisons for Palestinian prisoners.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Ben Gvir wrote, “I am happy that the government approved my proposal that allows the Israeli army to build 936 (in total 1,600) additional detention places for security prisoners.”

“The additional construction will allow the prison service to take in more terrorists and will bring a partial solution to the overcrowding crisis.”

He added, “The death penalty for terrorists is the right solution to the overcrowding problem, until then – glad that the government approved the proposal I brought.”

שמח שהממשלה אישרה את הההצעה שלי שתאפשר לשב״ס לבנות 936 (בהצפפה 1,600) מקומות כליאה נוספים לאסירים ביטחוניים. תוספת הבנייה תאפשר לשירות בתי הסוהר לקלוט מחבלים נוספים, ותביא פתרון חלקי למצוקת הכליאה הקיימת בשב״ס. אני מברך על כך שרוב רובם של השרים גילו אחריות ומנהיגות בנושא החשוב… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 17, 2024

The Israeli army has arrested more than 5,000 Palestinians since it began its ongoing devastating war on the Strip on October 7, 2023.