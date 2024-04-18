Palestinians in Israeli prisons should be executed, says Ben Gvir

His remark came after the Israeli government has approved a proposal to construct approximately 936 additional prisons for Palestinian prisoners.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2024 7:13 pm IST
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons should be executed, says Ben Gvir
Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that applying the death penalty to Palestinian prisoners is the “correct solution” to confront the problem of prison overcrowding.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Ben Gvir wrote, “I am happy that the government approved my proposal that allows the Israeli army to build 936 (in total 1,600) additional detention places for security prisoners.”

“The additional construction will allow the prison service to take in more terrorists and will bring a partial solution to the overcrowding crisis.”

He added, “The death penalty for terrorists is the right solution to the overcrowding problem, until then – glad that the government approved the proposal I brought.”

The Israeli army has arrested more than 5,000 Palestinians since it began its ongoing devastating war on the Strip on October 7, 2023.

