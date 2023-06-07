Palestinians injured in Israeli attack after funeral of slain toddler

Several Palestinians were injured after the Israeli army fired tear gas canisters and shot rubber-coated after the funeral procession of a slain toddler in Nabi Saleh village in West Bank, the Palestinian News Agency reported.

Hundreds of mourners joined the funeral procession on Tuesday for Mohammad Tamimi, who was pronounced dead on Monday.

The 2-year-old toddler Tamimi suffered a serious head injury on June 1 after he was mistakenly shot by the Israeli army during a shootout in the West Bank.

Two-year-old Mohammad Haitham Ibrahim Tamimi died around 2 pm today after Israeli forces shot him in the head with live ammunition on June 1 in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. He is the 20th Palestinian child shot and killed by Israeli forces in 2023. pic.twitter.com/xWnwt1mSKk — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) June 5, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "والدة الطفل محمد التميمي تودعه خلال تشييعه في قرية النبي صالح برام الله". pic.twitter.com/avGYJSQRbi — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 6, 2023

Shortly after the funeral, a violent riot developed near Nabi Saleh, prompting the Israeli army to use riot dispersal means and live fire in some cases.

The Israeli army also attacked the mourners with tear gas canisters and stun grenades, causing dozens to suffocate.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, one person was hit by live fire in the foot, another was hit with a rubber-coated bullet, and a number of others were treated by medics for tear gas inhalation.

مــواجــهات بين شبان وقوات الاحتلال في قرية النبي صالح شمال غرب رام الله.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/vFjRTo1GLh — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 6, 2023

Mohammad Tamimi was the youngest of 27 Palestinian children killed in Gaza and the West Bank this year.

Israel has been launching raids and killing Palestinians in the West Bank since June 2021 in an attempt to suppress the phenomenon of the growing armed resistance.

In 2022, the Israeli army killed more than 170 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including at least 30 children, in what was deemed the bloodiest year for Palestinians residing in those regions since 2006.