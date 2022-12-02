Pan seller wins 12L in KBC 14

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 (KBC 14) has been entertaining the audience for over 3 months now. The significant part about the show is that we get to learn something new everything. We also saw many amazing contestants winning huge amounts of prize money and inspiring the audience with their stories.

One such incident which caught our eyeballs is a pan seller who won a huge amount and his purpose to use that money is very wholesome.

After contestant Varsha Chopda, Dwarkajit Mandale wins the fastest finger round and gets a chance to sit on the hot seat. Dwarkajit comes from a middle-class family and supports his household from the daily wages by selling mouth fresheners. But he proved to the world what he is capable of by winning Rs. 12.5L of prize money on the show.

When the host Amitabh Bachchan asked him about the money he won and what he is going to use it for he says that, “ I wish to buy a house, clear my debts, buy a two-wheeler but most importantly spend the money my son’s and wife’s education.” This made everyone in the audience very emotional. Big B congratulates him and appreciates his purpose. Dwakajit Mandale quits the show as he couldn’t answer a question that was worth 25L.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is aired on Sony TV on Monday-Friday at 9:00 PM

