PAN will be used as common identifier for all specified govt agencies: FM

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 1st February 2023 12:58 pm IST
Finance Minister to begin pre-budget consultations from Monday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

The move would help in further promoting ease of doing business in the country.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

Also Read
No income tax for individuals earning upto Rs 7 lakhs: FM Sitharaman

She also said that if MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 per cent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme.

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, interests, penalty or fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

She also said that Phase III of e-courts will be launched.

The state support mission of Niti Aayog will be continued for three years, the finance minister said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button