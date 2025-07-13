Panchayat’s ‘Phulera’ village turns muddy; internet reacts

The Mahodiya village in Madhya Pradesh popularly known as Phulera from the web series Panchayat has turned into a muddy mess. A video of the village has gone viral on social media and some of the reactions to it are hilarious.

The video shows the location which was used as the Panchayat office in the web series. The area in front of the building turned muddy due to heavy rains. An X user @thePrayagtiwari shared the video with the caption, “This is the condition of Madhya Pradesh’s most famous village, which became nationally popular because of Panchayat, now imagine the condition of an average village in MP.”

This is the condition of Madhya Pradesh's most famous village, which became nationally popular because of Panchayat, now imagine the condition of an average village in MP #YeThikKarkeDikhao pic.twitter.com/rkW0KBlyOu — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 7, 2025

It is to be noted that the latest season of Panchayat was released a few weeks ago, and power changed hands as ‘Bhushan’ won the elections and took over as Pradhan (Village president). Some social media users looked at the funny side of the situation and said, “This is why Pradhaan Ji lost.”

@Dhanji010 said, “That’s why Pradhan Ji lost this season”

@iamchikachirag said, “Always tempted to ask film & ad makers, if you’re using real locations like Phulera as your set, why not leave it better than you found it?”

@darren_da_costa said, “Honestly, the panchayat team should have used a part of their profits to atleast give this village the basic requirements. It’s coz of this village, they were able to make the series.Obvio govt. should do it but yea”

@iamJigaar said,”Abhi to bhushan ji ko karna hai idhar ka “vikas”