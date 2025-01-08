Pani puri vendor dies of electrocution in Telangana’s Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old pani puri vendor died due to an electric shock at his stall located near the Malkajgiri police station on Tuesday morning, January 7.

The victim has been identified as Anjaneyulu, a resident of Chintalbasti

According to reports, the victim closed his stall around 9:30 pm on Monday but returned to collect his mobile phone, which he had forgotten. While attempting to retrieve the phone, he accidentally touched an exposed electric wire.

Upon noticing the incident, locals alerted his 20-year-old son and police who rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case under suspicious death.

Further investigation is ongoing.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.