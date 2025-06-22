‘Papa please…’ Woman dies in Bihar, disturbing abuse video surfaces

In a deeply disturbing incident from the Janakpur area of Gaya district, Bihar, a woman named Nisha Kumari has died under suspicious circumstances, sparking public outrage. Her father, Shravan Kumar, has accused her husband, Abhishek Kumar, of murdering her over continued dowry demands.

Nisha, who had been married to Abhishek since 2015, was allegedly subjected to escalating abuse, particularly after the birth of her two daughters.

A harrowing video, now widely shared on social media, shows Abhishek violently beating Nisha in front of their distressed children. The footage has intensified calls for immediate action.

Abhishek, however, insists he was in Patna when he was informed that Nisha had allegedly consumed poison. She later died while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against Abhishek and his family members and have sent Nisha’s body for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is ongoing.