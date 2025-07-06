Parag Tyagi talks about loving late wife Shefali Jariwala ‘in every lifetime’

Mumbai: Actor Parag Tyagi took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, model Shefali Jariwala.

Posting a series of their old photos together, he expressed his enduring love for Shefali, writing that he would cherish her “in every lifetime.” Taking to Instagram, Tyagi shared a heartwarming video compiling their photos. The pictures captured intimate moments of Parag Tyagi and Shefali Zariwala sharing hugs, kisses, and posing together during their vacations. The actor set the post to the tune of Mateo Oxley’s ‘I Love You Always Forever,’ adding an emotional touch to the tribute.

For the caption, he wrote, “I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri (my thug, my girl) Parag Tyagi also added the hashtags–Shefali Jariwala, Meri gundi, Love, Forever, Lifetime, Eternally, Miss you so much, Be happy and Stay beautiful.”

Just a few days ago, Parag had shared a heartfelt message for Shefali in a post on her Instagram account following her passing. An excerpt from his post read, “Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination. But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa (everyone’s mom) — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba.”

Shefali Zariwala, best known for her appearance in the popular track “Kaanta Laga,” passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.