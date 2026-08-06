Parents confine sisters converted to Islam, HC slaps Rs 25L fine

Uttar Pradesh: The Allahabad High Court came down heavily on a father who refused to release his daughters, confining them for nearly five years, as he was disappointed that they converted to Islam.

On July 30, the High Court observed that as long as women above 18 years of age voluntarily convert to any religion and marry based on their choice of person, no individual, including the father, can interfere in that decision.

Sisters Anshu Bhatia alias Amina Anshu Bhatia (35) and Divya Bhatia alias Zoya Diya Bhatia (20) told the court they were adults and had voluntarily converted to Islam. They alleged their father registered a case in Agra in May 2025 against their personal choices and illegally confined them with police assistance for nearly five years.

The court had ordered the father to release his daughters, but the order was allegedly ignored. The Allahabad High Court penalised the parents and the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh each and immediately release the sisters.