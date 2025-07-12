Parents sell 10-day-old newborn for Rs 2L in Nizamabad

Upon conceiving a fifth child, also a girl, the couple decided to sell her since they could not afford to take care of her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th July 2025 8:43 pm IST
Representational Image of baby's leg
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A shocking case has come to light from Nizamabad district of Telangana where a couple sold their 10-day-old newborn daughter to a man from Maharashtra for a sum of Rs 2 lakhs.

Mutyalamma and Venkat Rao, residing in Mirchi Compound in Nizamabad, already have four children, three of whom are girls.

Upon conceiving a fifth child, also a girl, the couple decided to sell her since they could not afford to take care of her.

MS Creative School

The local Child Development Project Officer came to know about the incident and registered a complaint with the police on Friday, July 11.

The police launched an investigation and were able to recover the child. “The baby is currently in our custody and will be handed over to the child welfare department soon. Four people, including the parents, and two mediators have been arrested so far. The buyer of the child is currently absconding,” Nizamabad police told Siasat.com.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th July 2025 8:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button