Parents sell 10-day-old newborn for Rs 2L in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A shocking case has come to light from Nizamabad district of Telangana where a couple sold their 10-day-old newborn daughter to a man from Maharashtra for a sum of Rs 2 lakhs.

Mutyalamma and Venkat Rao, residing in Mirchi Compound in Nizamabad, already have four children, three of whom are girls.

Upon conceiving a fifth child, also a girl, the couple decided to sell her since they could not afford to take care of her.

The local Child Development Project Officer came to know about the incident and registered a complaint with the police on Friday, July 11.

The police launched an investigation and were able to recover the child. “The baby is currently in our custody and will be handed over to the child welfare department soon. Four people, including the parents, and two mediators have been arrested so far. The buyer of the child is currently absconding,” Nizamabad police told Siasat.com.