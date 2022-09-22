Parents-to-be Alia, Ranbir pose with family in latest picture

In the image, the family members are seen dressed in black outfits.

Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 22nd September 2022 2:39 pm IST


Mumbai: Veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a family picture on social media from the birthday celebration of her husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Soni dropped a picture featuring her with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, husband Mahesh Bhatt, and others.

In the image, the family members are seen dressed in black outfits. Ranbir donned black jeans with a black t-shirt while Alia opted for a black dress and they both are looking gorgeous.

Soni captioned the post, “It’s all in the family” with red heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a red heart in the comment section.

Fans also bombarded the comment section with heart emojis and showed their love.

Earlier, Alia shared a picture of her father on her Instagram story which she captioned, “happy birthday pops…may your days be full of aloo fry.”

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in a sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva’ alongside Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and has collected over Rs 300 crores globally at the box office.

