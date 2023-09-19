Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Mehndi details out

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s MP flat at Pandara Road is beefed up with tight security, ahead of his marriage with actress Parineeti Chopra.

On a day when India’s Parliament begins its second life at a new address, one of its young parliamentarians starts a new phase of his life. Raghav is Rajya Sabha MP.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday walked to the new Parliament building along with his cabinet colleagues, soon after the culmination of a special function in the Central Hall of old Parliament.

Parineeti arrived in Delhi on Sunday, and the Mehndi celebration will begin today at 3 p.m.

The duo is reportedly set to leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. On September 24, the couple will get married in Udaipur’s luxurious The Leela Palace.

Parineeti’s home in Mumbai has also been lit up, as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.