Parineeti Chopra to quit Bollywood after marriage? See viral tweet

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently in the spotlight for her much-anticipated marriage with her beau and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chaddha. The news of their upcoming nuptials has been making rounds on social media and with fans and followers eagerly awaiting more details about the wedding.

While the couple has not yet officially announced their wedding date or venue, rumors are already rife about the big day. Amid these burning speculations, a tweet by Umair Sandhu has caused a stir on social media. Sandhu’s tweet suggests that Chopra might quit Bollywood after her marriage with Raghav Chaddha and even join politics.

The viral tweet has sparked speculations about the actress’s future plans and career choices, with many fans expressing their surprise and disappointment about their favorite star leaving the film industry. The tweet read, “Breaking news: #ParineetiChopra will leave Bollywood forever after marriage. She will join Politics very soon.”

However, it should be noted that there is no official confirmation from Parineeti Chopra or her representatives regarding these rumors.

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours after being photographed together several times, most recently in Delhi on March 28 when the Raghav picked Parineeti up from the airport. Not just this, Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has also confirmed the rumours. In an interview with DNA, Harrdy Sandhu said he is “happy” for the couple and has even called up Parineeti Chopra to congratulate her.

Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from Parineeti Chopra soon.