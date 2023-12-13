Parliament security breach: Suspect a habitual alcoholic, claims neighbour

Gurugram: A neighbour of one of the suspects — Vicky Sharma, apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the security breach in Parliament, has claimed that Sharma was a habitual alcoholic.

A team of Delhi Police has detained Sharma and his wife, Rakhi, from Sector 7, Housing Board Colony here.

Vijay Parmar, a resident of the same residential society, told reporters the couple had been living in the locality for the last 15 years, and Sharma, a resident of Hisar, was a habitual alcoholic.

It’s being said that the couple had left their house around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to proceed to the national capital.

“The couple along with their daughter used to reside in the locality. We noticed arguments taking place between the husband and wife a few times. We had no idea whether Vicky Sharma was working anywhere.

“He even used to fight with neighbors. Our RWA also received several complaints against the couple,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police have been tight-lipped on the matter, while Delhi Police have taken custody of the couple and are questioning the suspects.

The police, meanwhile, have beefed up the security in the area.

Six persons were involved in the planning and execution of the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Two of them — Sagar Sharma and D. Manoranjan — burst yellow smoke canisters after jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

The others — Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde — did the same and raised slogans outside the Parliament, while a fifth person identified as Vicky Sharma provided logistics to the accused at his Gurugram home.

The sixth accused has been identified as Lalit Jha, who reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four accused from the Parliament, sources said.

While five of the accused have been arrested, Lalit Jha is still on the run.