Video: Part of plaster collapses from Telangana Secretariat’s 6th floor

Hyderabad: A section of plaster from the sixth floor of Telangana Secretariat’s south block collapsed onto a car inside the premises on Wednesday, February 12.

According to reports, Ramagundam Market Committee Chairman’s vehicle was dented. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy accused the previous government of corruption in the construction of the Martyrs Memorial, Secretariat building, and the 125-foot B.R. Ambedkar statue. However, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dismissed the allegations, attributing the increased costs of the Secretariat complex and Martyrs Memorial to a rise in GST from 6% to 18% and the surge in prices of steel, cement, and other materials.

According to reports, in 2019, the BRS government approved the construction of a new Telangana Secretariat, sanctioning Rs 617 crore. The contract was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji Group through a competitive bidding process for Rs 494 crore, lower than the sanctioned amount.

However, by the project’s completion in April 2023, the cost had escalated to approximately Rs 1,100 crore, according to estimates from the roads and buildings (R&B) department, which oversaw the construction.

About Telangana Secretariat

Telangana Secretariat is a fine blend of modernity with state-of-the-art features and architectural grandeur.

The structure has been built in the Indo-Saracenic style that blends the Indo-Islamic architectural features generally with domes. The multiple domes and arches of the building perfectly fit in this style representing the syncretic and liberal Deccani style, expressing Telangana’s quintessence.

The new Secretariat complex, which houses the offices of the chief minister, ministers, chief secretary and all other secretaries and heads of departments, is a seven-storey structure equipped with all modern facilities. It has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore.