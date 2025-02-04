Telangana Secretariat receives bomb threat

The Telangana Secretariat received a bomb threat call from an anonymous person on Tuesday, January 4. The call was made to the chief minister’s public relations officer, who immediately alerted the police.

Telangana special police force (SPF) along with Hyderabad police inspected the premises and confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax.

Man detained for hoax bomb threat at Telangana Secretariat

According to local reports, the caller has been identified as Syed Mir Mohammad Ali from Langar House. He claimed that he filed a petition regarding a dargah-related issue but received no response from police prompting him to make bomb threat at Secretariat.

The accused has been detained by SPF police for questioning.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The bomb threat at Telangana Secretariat comes just days after a similar hoax at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on January 29, which led to extensive searches by the bomb squad.

The caller identified as Nitin allegedly made around 100 calls to the airport. Officials stated he is a resident of Rajampet police station limits in Kamareddy, and his parents claimed he is mentally disturbed.